Mitsubishi Elec to acquire plant from Sharp to boost EV power chip output

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp 6503.T said on Thursday it would invest about 20 billion yen ($187 million) to buy a plant in western Japan from Sharp Corp 6753.T to meet growing demand for power semiconductors used in electric vehicles.

The plant, set to begin operating in November next year, will process wafers for power chips, said Mitsubishi, a major supplier of such chips to Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T.

($1=107.1300 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

