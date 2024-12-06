News & Insights

Mitsubishi Corporation Adjusts Subsidiary Capital Structure

December 06, 2024

Mitsubishi (JP:8058) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Corporation has announced a capital reduction for its UK-based subsidiary, Diamond Transmission Corporation Limited, reducing its capital to below 10% of Mitsubishi’s total. As a result, the subsidiary will no longer be classified as a ‘specified subsidiary’ of Mitsubishi. This change is not expected to significantly impact Mitsubishi’s overall business performance.

