Mitsubishi Corp. Q1 Profit Declines; Revenues Down 13%

August 03, 2023 — 02:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported that its first-quarter profit to owners of parent declined 40.5% year-over-year to 317.7 billion yen. Earnings per share was 222.56 yen compared to 360.72 yen. First quarter revenues were 4.7 trillion yen, down 13% from previous year on lower market prices.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Mitsubishi Corp. projects: profit to owners of parent of 920 billion yen, or 663.79 yen per share.

