Mitsubishi Corp. Names Katsuya Nakanishi President & CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) said its Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Katsuya Nakanishi as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2022. Takehiko Kakiuchi, current President and Chief Executive Officer, will become Chairman of the Board. Ken Kobayashi, present Chairman of the Board, will be appointed as Corporate Advisor.

Katsuya Nakanishi joined Mitsubishi Corporation in April 1985. He was appointed as Regional CEO, Middle East & Central Asia, Mitsubishi Corporation, Dubai in April 2016. He was appointed as Group CEO, Power Solution Group, in April 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.