Mitsubishi Corp. FY24 Results Down, Sees Weak Profit In FY25

May 02, 2024 — 01:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported Thursday that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended March 31, 2024 fell 18.4 percent to 964.03 billion Japanese yen from last year's 1.18 trillion yen. Earnings per share were 222.37 yen, down from 268.56 yen last year.

Profit before tax was 1.36 trillion yen, down 18.9 percent from the prior year's 1.68 trillion yen.

The full-year revenues fell 9.3 percent to 19.57 trillion yen from 21.57 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead, for fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company projects attributable net income of 950 billion yen or 236.75 yen per share, a drop of 1.5 percent from the previous year.

In Tokyo, Mitsubishi shares were trading at 3,568 yen, down 1.82%.

