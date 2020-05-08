Mitsubishi Corp. FY Profit Declines; Revenue Down 8.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported that its profit for the year ended March 31, 2020 declined 9.4 percent to 535.3 billion yen. Earnings per share was 347.71 yen compared to 371.55 yen, last year. Profit before tax declined 24 percent to 648.9 billion yen. Gross profit was 1.79 trillion yen, down 10 percent from last year.

Fiscal year revenue declined 8.2 percent to 14.8 trillion yen. The company said the decline was mainly due to a decrease in transaction volumes in the Petrochemicals business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.