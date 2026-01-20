Markets

Mitsubishi Corp. Unit Signs Kobe Biomedical Innovation Collab With IPark Institute

January 20, 2026 — 12:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Corp. (8058.T), Urban Development is a real estate-focused subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corp., and iPark Institute Co., Ltd., on January 20, signed a collaboration agreement to promote innovation in the KOBE Biomedical Innovation Cluster, one of Japan's largest biomedical hubs.

The agreement aims to strengthen public-private-academic collaboration to accelerate bio and life sciences innovation, expand the cluster, revitalise the local area and enhance Japan's international competitiveness.

Under the agreement, the parties will collaborate on four areas fostering an industrial ecosystem, strengthening research infrastructure, developing and attracting specialised talent, and expanding global partnerships and outreach.

Mitsubishi is currently trading 0.34% lesser at JPY 4,103 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

