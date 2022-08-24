Mitsubishi Corp to apply for stake in new Sakhalin-2 LNG entity

Contributor
Sakura Murakami Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp said on Thursday it has decided to apply for a stake in the new Russian entity that took over the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Updates throughout

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T said on Thursday it has decided to apply for a stake in the new Russian entity that took over the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Mitsubishi Corp will submit an agreement form to take a stake in the project by the deadline set for Sept. 4, a spokesperson said.

The move comes after the Japanese government asked Mitsubishi Corp to "think positively" in joining the new entity as the Sakhalin-2 is a key source of stable energy supply for Japan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in June to take charge of the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia's far east, raising the stakes in an economic war with the West and its allies.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters