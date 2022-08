Mitsubishi Corp to apply for stake in new Sakhalin-2 LNG entity

Updates throughout

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T said on Thursday it has decided to apply for a stake in the new Russian entity that took over the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

Mitsubishi Corp will submit an agreement form to take a stake in the project by the deadline set for Sept. 4, a spokesperson said.

The move comes after the Japanese government asked Mitsubishi Corp to "think positively" in joining the new entity as the Sakhalin-2 is a key source of stable energy supply for Japan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in June to take charge of the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia's far east, raising the stakes in an economic war with the West and its allies.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.