Mitsubishi Corp says it will buy back up to 10% of own shares worth $3.37 bln

February 06, 2024 — 01:20 am EST

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T said on Tuesday it plans to spend as much as 500 billion yen ($3.37 billion) to buy back up to 10% of its shares.

The buyback will take place between Feb. 7 and Sept. 30, the company said in a statement. It also plans to retire all shares in the planned buyback on Oct. 31.

($1 = 148.4000 yen)

