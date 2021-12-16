Mitsubishi Corp names power business head Nakanishi as new president

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T on Friday said executive vice president and power business chief Katsuya Nakanishi will become the trading house's new president and chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2022.

Current president Takehiko Kakiuchi will become chairman.

Nakanishi, 61, currently runs the firm's power solution group and was involved in its 2019 acquisition of Eneco, one of the Netherlands' largest power companies.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.