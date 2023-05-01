Mitsubishi Corp, MUFG to launch $1 bln decarbonisation fund - Nikkei

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T and others will launch a decarbonisation fund with investment of a total of $1 billion in startup companies, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

Investments are expected to be made for European and U.S. companies leading in floating offshore wind power and renewable aviation fuel technologies, the Nikkei reported.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.