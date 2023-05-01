News & Insights

Mitsubishi Corp, MUFG to launch $1 bln decarbonisation fund - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

May 01, 2023 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T and others will launch a decarbonisation fund with investment of a total of $1 billion in startup companies, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

Investments are expected to be made for European and U.S. companies leading in floating offshore wind power and renewable aviation fuel technologies, the Nikkei reported.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.