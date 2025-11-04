Markets

Mitsubishi Corp. H1 Results Down, Maintains Weak FY Outlook; Stock Drops

November 04, 2025 — 12:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported Tuesday sharply lower profit in its first half, hurt by weak revenues. Further, the firm maintained weak earnings outlook for fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

In the first half, profit attributable to owners of the parent fell 42.4 percent to 355.80 billion Japanese yen from last year's 618.06 billion yen. Basic earnings per share were 91.87 yen, down from 152.73 yen a year ago.

Profit before tax was 458.47 billion yen, 49.3 percent lower than prior year's 903.51 billion yen.

The revenues for the period fell 7.7 percent to 8.64 trillion yen from 9.35 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal year, the company continues to project profit attributable to owners of the parent of 700 billion yen or 186.74 yen per share, down 26.4 percent from the previous year.

In Tokyo, Mitsubishi shares were losing around 3.2 percent to trade at 3,594.00 yen.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.