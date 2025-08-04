Markets

Mitsubishi Corp. To Boost Stake In Thai Union Group Public Company To 20%

August 04, 2025 — 01:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) announced that it plans to acquire an additional 13.81% of Thai Union Group Public Company Limited's total issued shares (excluding treasury shares) through a general offer. The proposed offer price is 12.5 Thai Baht per share. This would increase its stake to 20% from 6.19%.

Upon completion of the general offer, Thai Union will become an equity-method affiliate of Mitsubishi Corporation.

Mitsubishi noted that Thai Union is a leading global seafood processor and distributor, recognized for its strong market position in canned tuna and tuna-based wet pet food.

