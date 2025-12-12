Mitsubishi Chemical Units To Transfer Electrolyte Manufacturing Business In America, UK To GEO

(RTTNews) - Subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (4188.T) have reached an agreement with Green E Origin SARL to transfer the lithium-ion battery electrolyte manufacturing assets operated by Mitsubishi Chemical America, the company's U.S. subsidiary, and Mitsubishi Chemical UK, the UK subsidiary, to GEO. The transfer is scheduled to take place on March 31, 2026.

The company said, to transform to an upgraded business model in the European and American markets, and respond to mid to long-term growth of market, it has decided to transfer manufacturing bases in the United States and the United Kingdom to GEO.

