Mitsubishi Chemical Group Partners With Boston Materials To Develop Liquid Metal ZRT Product

December 11, 2025 — 10:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. (MTLHF.PK), Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with Boston Materials, Inc., a manufacturer of advanced energy transfer materials, to develop the second-generation Liquid Metal ZRT product.

The partnership also includes an investment in Boston Materials from Mitsubishi's U.S.-based corporate venture capital group, Diamond Edge Ventures.

With this deal, Mitsubishi expects to expand its portfolio by creating comprehensive, high-performance solutions for the semiconductor industry. Moreover, it will establish advanced semiconductor packaging integration and application development laboratories in Asia.

