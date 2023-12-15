Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MTLHF) Price Target Increased by 14.87% to 6.57

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTC:MTLHF) has been revised to 6.57 / share. This is an increase of 14.87% from the prior estimate of 5.72 dated October 12, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.40 to a high of 8.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.43% from the latest reported closing price of 6.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi Chemical Group. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 9.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTLHF is 0.17%, an increase of 22.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 187,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 108,522K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 22,100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - International Equity Portfolio holds 4,700K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 3,776K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BBJP - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF holds 3,184K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,832K shares, representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLHF by 5.09% over the last quarter.

