Mitsubishi Chemical To Enhance Carbon Fiber Production Capacity In Japan & The U.S.

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Chemical (4188.T) has decided to enhance its carbon fiber production capacity in Japan and the United States for high-end applications across the sports and leisure, aerospace, hypercar, and other sectors. The phased enhancement is planned from 2025 to 2027. The company plans to approximately double its production capacity from the current level.

The company noted that the demand for carbon fiber for high-end applications has been steadily expanding. In response to such demand, Mitsubishi Chemical has decided to enhance its high-performance carbon fiber production capacity by effectively leveraging its existing facilities in Japan and the United States.

