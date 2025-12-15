Markets

Mitsubishi Chemical To Enhance Carbon Fiber Production Capacity In Japan & The U.S.

December 15, 2025 — 02:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Chemical (4188.T) has decided to enhance its carbon fiber production capacity in Japan and the United States for high-end applications across the sports and leisure, aerospace, hypercar, and other sectors. The phased enhancement is planned from 2025 to 2027. The company plans to approximately double its production capacity from the current level.

The company noted that the demand for carbon fiber for high-end applications has been steadily expanding. In response to such demand, Mitsubishi Chemical has decided to enhance its high-performance carbon fiber production capacity by effectively leveraging its existing facilities in Japan and the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MTLHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.