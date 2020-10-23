Mitsubishi Chemical appoints Belgium-born Gilson as next CEO

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp 4188.T said on Friday it has appointed Belgium-born Jean-Marc Gilson as its next chief executive officer and president, effective April 2021.

Gilson, currently CEO of French plant-based ingredient maker Roquette Group, will join a short list of foreign CEOs at listed Japanese companies.

