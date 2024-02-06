News & Insights

Mitsubishi books 27% fall in 9-mth profit on lower coking coal prices

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

February 06, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T on Tuesday reported a 27% drop in April-December net profit due to lower prices for coking coal and smaller gains from its real estate business.

Mitsubishi posted a profit of 696.6 billion yen ($4.7 billion) in the nine months to Dec. 31, compared with 955.8 billion yen a year earlier.

The trading company stuck to a full-year profit forecast through end-March of 950 billion yen, below the 983.9 billion yen mean estimate in a poll of 10 analysts compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 148.4200 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

