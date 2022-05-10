Mitsubishi books 13 bln yen loss related to Russia in FY21/22

Miho Uranaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T has booked about 13 billion yen ($100 million) of net losses related to its Russian business in the financial year just ended, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Yuzo Nouchi said on Tuesday.

For the current financial year started in April, Mitsubishi has factored in about 20 billion yen direct impact on its net profit forecast from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Nouchi told a news conference.

($1 = 130.3100 yen)

