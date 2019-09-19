Companies

Mitsubishi Aircraft to open engineering and design center in Canada

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Reuters Staff / Reuters

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd's aircraft unit on Thursday unveiled plans to open an engineering and design center in Montreal, Canada, to support the development of its newly launched SpaceJet line of aircraft.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd's 7011.T aircraft unit on Thursday unveiled plans to open an engineering and design center in Montreal, Canada, to support the development of its newly launched SpaceJet line of aircraft.

The new center is expected to create about 100 jobs in the first year of its operation, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the company agreed to buy Bombardier's BBDb.TO money-losing CRJ regional jet business for $550 million in cash to gain access to a global maintenance and support base that could help in SpaceJet sales.

Reuters had reported that the center would support the development of Mitsubishi's smaller Spacejet model, the 65- to 76-seat M100 jet, in collaboration with sites in Japan and Seattle.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular