Mitsubishi Aircraft to open engineering and design center in Canada

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd's 7011.T aircraft unit on Thursday unveiled plans to open an engineering and design center in Montreal, Canada, to support the development of its newly launched SpaceJet line of aircraft.

The new center is expected to create about 100 jobs in the first year of its operation, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the company agreed to buy Bombardier's BBDb.TO money-losing CRJ regional jet business for $550 million in cash to gain access to a global maintenance and support base that could help in SpaceJet sales.

Reuters had reported that the center would support the development of Mitsubishi's smaller Spacejet model, the 65- to 76-seat M100 jet, in collaboration with sites in Japan and Seattle.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.