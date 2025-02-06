Mitsubishi 9-month Profit Climbs, Revenues Down; Confirms FY Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported Thursday that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the nine months ended December 31 grew 18.8 percent to 827.41 billion Japanese yen from last year's 696.61 billion yen. Earnings per share were 204.66 yen, up from 164.70 yen last year.

Profit before tax was 1.21 trillion yen, 20 percent higher than prior year's 1.01 trillion yen.

The revenues for the period, meanwhile, fell 5.2 percent to 13.94 trillion yen from 14.71 trillion yen a year ago.

Looking ahead, for fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company continues to project profit attributable to owners of the parent of 950 billion yen or 236.75 yen per share, down 1.5 percent from the previous year.

In Tokyo, Mitsubishi shares were trading on Thursday at 2,537.50 yen, up 1.62%.

