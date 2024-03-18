Mitsubishi, 7 others to form coalition to promote electric natural gas

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T said on Tuesday it will form an international coalition with seven other firms including TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and Tokyo Gas 9531.T to support development and production of electric natural gas (e-NG).

e-NG is a synthetic gas produced from renewable hydrogen and carbon dioxide (CO2) and can be transported and stored utilizing existing infrastructures, Mitsubishi said in a statement, adding that the companies believe e-NG has a role to play to accelerate the energy transition towards a net-zero carbon future.

With an aim to contribute to a fight against climate change, Mitsubishi and its partners plan to accelerate the development of e-NG in a reliable, affordable and sustainable way, the Japanese trading house said.

Mitsubishi's other partners are France's Engie ENGIE.PA, U.S.-based Sempra Infrastructure, Belgium's TES, and Japan's Osaka Gas 9532.T and Toho Gas 9533.T. They plan to create the group, called "e-NG Coalition", in the first half of the year.

