Mitsuba Corporation Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Challenges

Mitsuba Corporation (JP:7280) has released an update.

Mitsuba Corporation reported a notable increase in operating profit, surging by 47.1% year-on-year for the first half of 2024, driven by a modest rise in net sales. Despite this growth, the company revised its full-year forecast downward, reflecting anticipated challenges ahead. Investors remain attentive to Mitsuba’s strategic adjustments and financial health as the fiscal year progresses.

