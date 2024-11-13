Mitsuba Corporation Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Challenges

Mitsuba Corporation (JP:7280) has released an update.
Mitsuba Corporation reported a notable increase in operating profit, surging by 47.1% year-on-year for the first half of 2024, driven by a modest rise in net sales. Despite this growth, the company revised its full-year forecast downward, reflecting anticipated challenges ahead. Investors remain attentive to Mitsuba’s strategic adjustments and financial health as the fiscal year progresses.
