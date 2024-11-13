Mitsuba to Acquire Tatsumi as Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Mitsuba Corporation (JP:7280) has released an update.

Mitsuba Corporation has announced its decision to make Tatsumi Corporation a wholly owned subsidiary through a simplified share exchange agreement, set to take effect on April 1, 2025. This strategic move aligns with Mitsuba’s midterm management plan to enhance corporate value and capitalize on the growing electrification needs in the transportation industry. Tatsumi will delist from the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March 2025 as part of this transition.

