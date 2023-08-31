Mitre Realty Empreendimentos E Participacoes LTDA (MTRE3) Price Target Increased by 13.64% to 9.56

The average one-year price target for Mitre Realty Empreendimentos E Participacoes LTDA (MTRE3) has been revised to 9.56 / share. This is an increase of 13.64% from the prior estimate of 8.42 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.54% from the latest reported closing price of 5.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitre Realty Empreendimentos E Participacoes LTDA. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 35.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRE3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 7.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.70% to 201K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 65K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 64K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 43.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRE3 by 45.74% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAADX - Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

