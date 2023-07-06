Mitre Realty Empreendimentos E Participacoes LTDA (MTRE3) Price Target Decreased by 7.17% to 8.98

The average one-year price target for Mitre Realty Empreendimentos E Participacoes LTDA (MTRE3) has been revised to 8.98 / share. This is an decrease of 7.17% from the prior estimate of 9.67 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.34% from the latest reported closing price of 6.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitre Realty Empreendimentos E Participacoes LTDA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRE3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 16.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.28% to 235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 65K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 64K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 43.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRE3 by 45.74% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

