Mitre Realty Empreendimentos e Participações (BOVESPA:MTRE3) Price Target Decreased by 18.64% to 4.90

The average one-year price target for Mitre Realty Empreendimentos e Participações (BOVESPA:MTRE3) has been revised to R$4.90 / share. This is a decrease of 18.64% from the prior estimate of R$6.02 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$4.85 to a high of R$5.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.88% from the latest reported closing price of R$3.63 / share.

Mitre Realty Empreendimentos e Participações Maintains 12.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 12.17%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.10% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitre Realty Empreendimentos e Participações. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTRE3 is 0.00%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4,013.75% to 99K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing a decrease of 29.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRE3 by 59.77% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 34K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 17.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRE3 by 25.02% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing a decrease of 114.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTRE3 by 64.55% over the last quarter.

DFSE - Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.