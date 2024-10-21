News & Insights

Mitre Mining Sees Increased Stake by Key Shareholders

October 21, 2024 — 10:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:ASL) has released an update.

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited has experienced a shift in its substantial holdings, with Stephen Parsons and Symorgh Investments Pty Ltd increasing their voting power in the company. This change has resulted in a current total of 16,211,892 ordinary shares, marking a significant increase in influence within the corporation. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could indicate strategic moves within the company.

