Mitre Mining Extends High-Grade Finds at Cerro Bayo

October 30, 2024 — 06:28 pm EDT

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:ASL) has released an update.

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited has announced more high-grade drilling results from its Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project in Chile, extending mineralization at both the Pegaso 7 and Cristal targets. The results highlight significant exploration potential, with a third drill rig set to be deployed in November to further explore the Laguna Verde Mine Complex. These developments underscore the project’s potential for substantial resource growth.

