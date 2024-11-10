News & Insights

Mitre Mining: Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:ASL) has released an update.

The Bank of Nova Scotia and its controlled entities have increased their stake in Andean Silver Limited, raising their voting power from 8.74% to 9.79%. This change was achieved through multiple in-market buys on the Australian Securities Exchange by 1832 Asset Management L.P., signaling a growing interest in the company’s potential. Investors may find this strategic move noteworthy as it highlights a significant confidence boost in Andean Silver’s future prospects.

