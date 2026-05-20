MITQ's Q3 Loss Narrows Y/Y as DCS Audio Sales Gain Traction

Shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ have gained 2.8% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.6% decline over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has advanced 10.7% compared with the S&P 500’s 5.6% growth.

MiT incurred a third-quarter fiscal 2026 net loss of 1 cent per share, which narrowed from a loss of 2 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Revenues of $3.4 million indicated a 4.9% decline from $3.6 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting softer customer project activity during what management described as a seasonally slower period for the cinema technology business. However, the company’s profitability improved as gross profit rose to $1.2 million from $1.1 million a year earlier, while gross margin expanded to 34.8% from 29.8%.

Net loss narrowed to $0.1 million from $0.2 million in the year-ago period.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. Quote

DCS Loudspeaker Business Gains Momentum

A key contributor during the quarter was the company’s recently acquired DCS cinema loudspeaker business. DCS generated approximately $0.5 million in revenues during the quarter compared with $0.02 million in the prior quarter and no contribution in the year-earlier period before the acquisition closed in October 2025. Management said the higher-margin DCS product line helped drive the improvement in overall gross margins.

President and COO Francois Godfrey said the DCS platform is opening new customer relationships and international expansion opportunities. The company has established distribution partnerships across several countries, including the U.K., Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, Germany, Italy, Chile and Vietnam. According to management, more than 25 international distributors are now working with the DCS brand.

The company also noted that DCS systems have become widely adopted in cinema auditoriums globally and are increasingly being used in premium large-format (PLF) cinema projects that feature immersive audio systems.

Industry Trends and Operational Commentary

Management expressed optimism about the long-term outlook for cinema technology upgrades, citing demand for laser projection systems, immersive audio and PLF auditorium installations. Chairman and CEO Phil Rafnson said feedback from CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas indicated improving sentiment across the exhibition industry, supported by stronger box office performance and an improving film release slate.

Godfrey added that exhibitors are continuing to invest in differentiated theater experiences as consumers seek more immersive entertainment options. He also pointed to an ongoing industry transition from xenon to laser projection technology as a potential driver of future upgrade activity.

Management believes the company’s engineering expertise, systems integration capabilities and expanded product portfolio position it to benefit from these trends. The company said it remains focused on leveraging its DCS platform to introduce additional MiT products into international markets.

Financial Position and Cash Flow

Moving iMage ended the quarter with working capital of $4.3 million, including net cash of $2.3 million and no long-term debt. Inventory rose to $3.2 million from $2.1 million at the end of fiscal 2025, reflecting DCS-related inventory purchases and acquired assets. Accounts receivable increased to $1.6 million, partly due to a custom installation project completed during the quarter but collected early in the fourth quarter.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, net cash used in operations was $3.3 million compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $0.1 million in the prior-year period. The decline primarily reflected higher inventory levels, lower customer deposits and reduced accounts payable balances.

Outlook

Management provided fourth-quarter guidance, projecting revenue of approximately $5.3 million and gross margin in the range of 25% to 30%, depending on product mix. The company said expected projects during the quarter include additional PLF upgrades and conventional auditorium upgrades for exhibition customers.

CFO Bart Bedard noted that the current DCS backlog stands at roughly $0.4 million, with most shipments expected before June 30, 2026. Management also said the sale of remaining DCS inventory acquired at discounted pricing should continue to support elevated gross margins in the near term.

Other Developments

MiT continued integrating the DCS loudspeaker business acquired from QSC in October 2025. Management said the integration effort has included operational, financial reporting, sales and marketing functions. The acquisition expanded the company’s international distribution footprint and broadened its portfolio of cinema audio solutions.

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