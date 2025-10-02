MITQ Q4 Loss Narrows Y/Y, Laser & LED Upgrades Aids

In fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ incurred a net loss of 2 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 4 cents per share in the prior-year quarter, thanks to significant expense reductions.

The company posted revenues of $5.9 million, a 7.3% decline from $6.4 million in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting reduced customer project activity. Gross profit fell to $1.2 million versus $1.4 million last year, with gross margin narrowing to 20.4% from 22.5%.

Net loss narrowed to $0.2 million from $0.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Fiscal 2025 Update

For the full year, revenues decreased 9.9% to $18.2 million from $20.1 million, while the net loss narrowed to $1 million from $1.4 million, aided by a 9.4% drop in operating expenses. MiT incurred a net loss of 10 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 13 cents per share in fiscal 2024.

Other Key Business Metrics

Expense discipline remained a defining factor in the quarter. Operating expenses declined 26.5% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter to $1.4 million, driven by reduced selling, marketing, and administrative costs. Selling and marketing expenses alone dropped 34.3% to $0.5 million, while general and administrative costs fell 21.6% to $0.9 million. For the full year, operating expenses were cut by nearly $0.6 million.

Gross margin trends were mixed. While the annual margin improved to 25.2% from 23.3%, underscoring the company’s focus on higher-margin projects, the quarterly decline reflected variability in product mix.

On the balance sheet, MiT ended fiscal 2025 with $5.7 million in cash compared with $5.3 million last year and carried no long-term debt, providing some financial flexibility. Working capital stood at $4.3 million.

Management Commentary

Chairman and CEO Phil Rafnson emphasized that MiT remains a partner of choice in cinema projects, citing installations for Metro Private Cinema and Cherry Lane Theater in New York. He noted industry tailwinds from improving box office performance, though he acknowledged ongoing challenges in customer timing for technology upgrades.

President and COO Francois Godfrey highlighted opportunities in laser projection, Direct View LED displays, and immersive audio, as exhibitors replace aging xenon projection systems. He estimated thousands of auditoriums could be upgraded over the coming years, with MiT aiming to leverage its experience in design, installation, and commissioning. Godfrey also pointed to recurring annual revenue of $8–$9 million from parts, services, and replacements as a stabilizing factor.

CFO William Greene underscored that cost management initiatives helped deliver meaningful bottom-line improvements and reiterated the goal of achieving consistent profitability and cash flow.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

The year-over-year revenue decline reflected reduced project activity, alongside the absence of seating revenues that benefited the prior-year period. Management noted that customer decisions around the timing of technology refreshes are influenced by broader economic conditions and box office performance. While demand for upgraded cinema technology remains evident, spending patterns vary with exhibition industry cycles.

Guidance

Looking ahead, MiT guided Q1 fiscal 2026 revenues to be approximately $4.9 million, weighted toward the second half of the year due to industry planning cycles and avoidance of upgrades during major holiday releases. Management expressed cautious optimism about a modest ramp in cinema technology investments but flagged macroeconomic headwinds that could delay projects.

Other Developments

During the quarter, MiT secured a multi-year contract to install 150 Barco laser cinema projectors for a longstanding U.S. film exhibition customer, reinforcing its position in next-generation projection technologies. The company also announced collaborations with Samsung and LG Electronics for Direct View LED installations, expanding its strategic opportunities beyond traditional projection systems.

