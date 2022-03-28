Mitigating The Great Resignation Takes Understanding The Great Contemplation

By Ronni Zehavi, CEO of HiBob

We’ve talked (and I’m sure you’ve read even more) about The Great Resignation and The Great Return. Writing and talking about these subjects over the past two years has uncovered a new trend that I think is worth talking about now. It’s more on the employees’ side of things, and it touches on how they have progressed into 'The Great Contemplation.'

Here’s the difference between the two and why I’m focusing on contemplation. The Great Contemplation looks at the number of people thinking about quitting their jobs—as opposed to The Great Resignation, which addresses the high rates of people actually leaving their jobs.

In our recent HiBob survey around resignations, we recorded lots of data about employees' feelings and thoughts. I’ve pulled out those insights for this article so we can focus specifically on this topic because this is where there’s a window of opportunity for HR leaders and managers.

You’ll see the data sheds light on the employees state of mind before they resign. This is where we can put our focus to understand (and possibly mitigate) their resignation.

The force is with them

Forced into working from home, people scrambled to meet deadlines and continue their work in a place initially meant for other activities (like cooking, relaxing, bedtime stories).

As more time passed, working from anywhere became possible, doable. We all discovered we could move around to different locations (living room, parent's house, vacation spot), meet our work goals, and watch the business continue, even thrive.

So a whole new realm of possibilities opened. And with these new opportunities came a different way of thinking. These are the seeds of The Great Contemplation.

A HiBob survey from August 2021 found that 65 percent thought about leaving their current role in midsized companies, and 56 percent said they were "very likely or likely" to quit their job over the next year.

People are thinking about quitting because they are reprioritizing their work-life balance. They see that a work-life balance is achievable today with the right career move and more flexibility in the way they work. Thirty percent of respondents said that people leave their jobs more now than pre-COVID because they want more flexibility. This comes above better pay (27 percent) and higher title (26 percent).

People today are searching for flexibility in how they work—not only with the days in the office but also with their work hours.

Flexibility allows people to achieve a work-life balance by eliminating commute times and giving them time with family (and their pets!). That's why so many people consider freelancing or have left jobs to go to companies with better perks.

What employees are thinking

We’ve established that people want flexibility. Here are some more answers from the study that show how serious people are now about achieving this work-life balance:

56 percent would quit if their employer didn't offer flexible hours and location options.

66 percent felt that going back to the office five days a week would impact their success, compared to only 44 percent of people surveyed at small companies and 48 percent at large companies.

For those HR leaders and companies who are still on the fence about remote/hybrid work, here’s a data point for you: employees in mid-sized organizations report being "most productive" when working from home, higher than those at small or large organizations.

What employees should do

People should not simply jump ship because an offer with better perks comes along. Instead, they should approach their managers and HR teams when they are dissatisfied.

This is where a good retention strategy comes into play. HR teams and managers should have a clear path to retain any employee that approaches them in this situation.

Suppose your company isn't receptive to employees' concerns. In that case, they will quickly start searching for other opportunities outside of the company (hence The Great Resignation). It's an employees’ market out there, and they have more power on their side due to the labor shortage. By taking a solution-oriented approach, you can create a better environment for all.

What HR can do

With the survey pointing out what people want, it’s now time for HR leaders to set new benefits and policies that will support this work-life balance for employees.

At HiBob, we started a 'work from anywhere' benefit giving employees an option to work from anywhere for up to two months per year. Many people have already taken up this opportunity, while others are comforted to know it is there.

Flexibility also spills over to work hours and styles. If the employee is productive and meeting goals, then a 9 to 5 workweek shouldn't be an issue. Flexibility may also look like finding different ways for teams to work or meet when the all-day Zoom routine becomes a slog. We have a customer who started a ‘walk and talk’ style meeting. They chat via video call while walking around the neighborhood.

Of course, this needs to be backed by the company culture. Today's employees are demanding a company culture that is trusting, transparent, and inclusive. People want to feel that they can bring their authentic selves to work and hear their ideas.

Listening, empathy, and ingenuity are skills you will need when formulating new strategies and policies to meet the employees where they are today. You’ll need to be creative to find what works best for you. However, if your company is inflexible, you will lose out on some of your most incredible talents.

The right balance

The Great Contemplation shows that people are thinking about their work-life balance and will quickly grab other opportunities if they feel they are in the wrong work environment. HR leaders need to act empathetically while examining how employees think and realign policies and benefits to include these thoughts. By allowing people to be productive from anywhere, you will drive business success while retaining your people at the same time.

