Mitigating Risks in an AI-Driven Financial Landscape: A Guide for Retail Investors

By Zaheer Hooda, Head of North America at Cytora

As AI becomes increasingly influential, it is pivotal for retail investors to understand its implications and potential impacts. By being well-informed about AI’s role, staying updated on related legislation, and ensuring that adaptability is a key part of any strategy, retail investors can make more informed decisions. As AI transforms the way we work and invest, discerning retail investors can harness this technology for enhanced insights, more informed decisions, and increased adaptability. Below are four tips that retail investors should have in mind as this technology continues to evolve:

1. Harnessing AI can Help Better Inform Market Risk

Utilize AI to conduct comprehensive, data-driven evaluations of market trends and potential risks and make more informed decisions. These AI tools can be a supplement to a smart investment strategy and can help investors become more aware of risks you may have overlooked. By conducting thorough, data-driven assessments of market trends, these AI tools can be a supplement to a smart investment strategy and can help investors become more understanding risks they might have overlooked. In an increasingly complex market, becoming fluent in how to use these tools can help individuals make more informed choices.

One emerging area where AI can play a crucial role is in the management of risks related to climate change. Investors and business leaders can harness AI's predictive capabilities to understand high-risk areas, helping to mitigate the increasing risks associated with extreme weather events and other climate-related threats.

2. Keep Up with AI Legislation

Keeping a close pulse check on regulation changes is critical for investors to effectively plan. In the case of AI, it’s more important than ever before for business leaders to keep a close view on regulatory changes, especially given how rapidly this technology can change and evolve. Two examples are the proposed AI Accountability Act and AI in Government Act in both the EU and the US, which can significantly impact financial markets and business decisions.

3. Recognize the Power of Large Language Models (LLMs)

Incorporating AI tools as supplementary information to guide an investment approach can help retail investors to better analyze varied market information and enhance decision making. A prime example is leveraging this tech for virtual customer assistance or tapping into crowd-sourced insights. These models can expedite information processing, boost efficiency, and give you more time for in-depth analysis. Especially in times when remote interaction is the norm, becoming familiar with tools that increase efficiency can be a game-changer. It’s critical to invest time in understanding how to use these tools both effectively and ethically.

4. The Human Element Will Always Be Critical

Remember that while AI can optimize processes, the human element will always remain essential for success. This is especially true for investors. Data from McKinsey has shown that such tools can help developers, for example, speed up code generation by as much as 50 percent. It can also help in debugging, which may improve the quality of a final project. However, it is still critical to have a human in the process to review for quality assurance and to avoid vulnerabilities or other bugs. The same goes with investors and other business leaders - AI tools should be viewed as supplemental to a business strategy, not a total replacement for human decision making.

Looking Ahead

Given the wide-ranging interest and appetite, there is an unprecedented opportunity for businesses to experiment with and adopt new AI-driven solutions. However, because of the breadth of potential applications available - everything from customer service through to supply chain financing - decision makers and investors alike are presented with the challenge of deciding which horses to back and when. Business leaders that may have recently committed resources to metaverse adjacent tech or the blockchain only to find that real business value is a long way down the road, may now be reluctant to follow the latest hype.

It's also worth noting that while platforms like ChatGPT have popularized AI, they represent just the tip of the iceberg. Over the past decade, numerous sectors have been revolutionized by data-driven solutions, automating tasks, digitally assessing risks, and ultimately enhancing the customer experience. The key for retail investors is to recognize and strategically engage with these transformative shifts.

As AI reshapes the way we live, work and invest, thoughtful retail investors can use this technology to glean better insights, improve decision-making, and be more agile. However, in this new ecosystem, it's vital to remember that while AI can provide insights and streamline processes, human judgment remains invaluable. Smart investors will make decisions by combining the power of AI with human intuition and expertise.

Zaheer brings over 15 years of experience consulting and working across insurance and technology industries. With a focus on adoption of digital solutions, data, and process optimization technologies, he has a breadth of experience across digital transformation. Prior to his role at Cytora he was the SVP of Data and Digital Enablement for Hiscox USA, where he drove strategic and operational transformations through the use of data, analytics, and automation technologies. Previously, he worked at McKinsey and Company, leading multiple projects focused on service operations and technology.

