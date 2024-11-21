Mitie Group Reports Strong H1 Growth and Record Contracts

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.
Mitie Group plc has reported a 14% increase in revenue and operating profit for the first half of 2024, driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The company achieved a record £3.7 billion in contract wins and renewals, despite losing two major public sector contracts. With a strong balance sheet and increased dividend, Mitie remains confident in meeting its financial targets amid changing market conditions.
