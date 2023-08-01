Mitie Group plc - ADR (MITFY) Price Target Increased by 16.17% to 6.28

The average one-year price target for Mitie Group plc - ADR (OTC:MITFY) has been revised to 6.28 / share. This is an increase of 16.17% from the prior estimate of 5.40 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.88 to a high of 6.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.50% from the latest reported closing price of 5.16 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitie Group plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITFY is 0.04%, an increase of 33.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 66K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 66K shares. No change in the last quarter.
