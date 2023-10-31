Mitie Group plc - ADR (MITFY) Price Target Increased by 11.73% to 6.37

The average one-year price target for Mitie Group plc - ADR (OTC:MITFY) has been revised to 6.37 / share. This is an increase of 11.73% from the prior estimate of 5.70 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.09 to a high of 7.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.19% from the latest reported closing price of 4.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitie Group plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITFY is 0.06%, an increase of 78.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 627.43% to 480K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Group holds 411K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 68K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITFY by 10.56% over the last quarter.

