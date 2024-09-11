Is Mitie Group (MITFY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mitie Group PLC. is one of 317 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mitie Group PLC. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITFY's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MITFY has moved about 23.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 11.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Mitie Group PLC. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nomura Research Institute (NRILY). The stock has returned 25.4% year-to-date.

In Nomura Research Institute's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mitie Group PLC. is a member of the Business - Services industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.4% so far this year, meaning that MITFY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Nomura Research Institute falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 171 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.3%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Mitie Group PLC. and Nomura Research Institute as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

