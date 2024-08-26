Is Mitie Group (MITFY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Mitie Group PLC. is one of 316 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mitie Group PLC. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MITFY's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MITFY has gained about 25.3% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 11.8%. This means that Mitie Group PLC. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nomura Research Institute (NRILY). The stock has returned 17.2% year-to-date.

In Nomura Research Institute's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mitie Group PLC. belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.7% so far this year, meaning that MITFY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nomura Research Institute, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 171-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved +23% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Mitie Group PLC. and Nomura Research Institute as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomura Research Institute (NRILY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.