Mitie Group (MITFF) Price Target Increased by 18.53% to 2.73

The average one-year price target for Mitie Group (OTCPK:MITFF) has been revised to $2.73 / share. This is an increase of 18.53% from the prior estimate of $2.30 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.04 to a high of $3.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.63% from the latest reported closing price of $1.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitie Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITFF is 0.17%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 167,268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 40,643K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,030K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITFF by 10.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,383K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,290K shares , representing a decrease of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITFF by 19.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,213K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,978K shares , representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITFF by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 7,919K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 7,423K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,788K shares , representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITFF by 6.38% over the last quarter.

