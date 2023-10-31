Mitie Group (LSE:MTO) Price Target Increased by 6.04% to 128.93

The average one-year price target for Mitie Group (LSE:MTO) has been revised to 128.93 / share. This is an increase of 6.04% from the prior estimate of 121.58 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 123.22 to a high of 141.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.29% from the latest reported closing price of 98.20 / share.

Mitie Group Maintains 2.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitie Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTO is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 153,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 39,883K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,945K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 11.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,925K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,999K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 6.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,676K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,285K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 20.38% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 8,854K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,461K shares, representing a decrease of 29.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 7,885K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,827K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.