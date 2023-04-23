Mitie Group (LSE:MTO) Price Target Increased by 5.98% to 104.86

The average one-year price target for Mitie Group (LSE:MTO) has been revised to 104.86 / share. This is an increase of 5.98% from the prior estimate of 98.94 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.97% from the latest reported closing price of 92.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitie Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTO is 0.13%, an increase of 6.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 158,584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 39,803K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,827K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 9.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,126K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,461K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 1.76% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 15,348K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,614K shares, representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 2.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,276K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,393K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 7.87% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 7,580K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,620K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 2.59% over the last quarter.

