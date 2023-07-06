Mitie Group (LSE:MTO) Price Target Increased by 15.18% to 120.77

The average one-year price target for Mitie Group (LSE:MTO) has been revised to 120.77 / share. This is an increase of 15.18% from the prior estimate of 104.86 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 113.12 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.36% from the latest reported closing price of 97.90 / share.

Mitie Group Maintains 2.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitie Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTO is 0.14%, an increase of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 155,675K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 39,945K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,803K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 26.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,999K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,126K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 19.40% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 11,461K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,348K shares, representing a decrease of 33.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 12.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,285K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,276K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 7,827K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,580K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTO by 24.49% over the last quarter.

