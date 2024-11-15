News & Insights

Mitie Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 15, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has announced the purchase of 549,551 of its ordinary shares as part of its Share Buyback Programme, with plans to cancel these shares. The transaction, conducted through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, saw shares bought at prices ranging from 110.0 to 112.8 GBp. This move aligns with Mitie’s strategy to enhance shareholder returns and strengthen its leadership in the facilities transformation sector.

