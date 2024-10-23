News & Insights

Mitie Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 23, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares at a consistent price of 117.5 GBp each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move is set to streamline their share count, boosting shareholder value by potentially increasing earnings per share. With a strong market position and ambitious plans for growth and sustainability, Mitie continues to be a significant player in the UK facilities management sector.

