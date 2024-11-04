News & Insights

Mitie Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 344,500 of its own shares at prices ranging between 116.2 GBp and 117.4 GBp. The company plans to cancel the repurchased shares, reducing the number of shares in circulation, which could potentially increase the value of remaining shares and enhance shareholder returns. As a leader in the UK facilities transformation sector, Mitie’s strategic moves continue to strengthen its market position and target accelerated growth.

