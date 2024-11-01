Mitie Group Announces Share Capital and Growth Plans

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has announced its current share capital and voting rights, revealing a total of over 1.28 billion voting rights out of more than 1.29 billion issued shares. As a leader in the UK facilities transformation sector, Mitie has achieved an 80% total shareholder return over the past three years and plans to continue its market dominance with a new growth strategy. Known for its strong ESG credentials, Mitie is on track to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2025.

