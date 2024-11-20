Mitie Group Announces Share Buyback to Boost Value

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has announced a buyback of 580,000 ordinary shares, with plans to cancel them to reduce the total number of shares in circulation. The share buyback is part of Mitie’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, reflecting a commitment to strong financial performance and market leadership. Investors may see this as a positive move, reinforcing Mitie’s robust position in the UK facilities management sector.

