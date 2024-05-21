Mitie Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has implemented a share buyback, purchasing 150,000 shares at a uniform price of 123.2 GBp per share, as part of their previously announced Share Buyback Programme. The shares acquired are to be held in treasury, resulting in a revised total of 1,331,132,240 ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury-held shares. This move reflects Mitie’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively and is in compliance with relevant EU regulations and Listing Rules.

For further insights into GB:MTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.