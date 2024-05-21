News & Insights

Stocks

Mitie Group Advances Share Buyback Program

May 21, 2024 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Mitie Group plc has implemented a share buyback, purchasing 150,000 shares at a uniform price of 123.2 GBp per share, as part of their previously announced Share Buyback Programme. The shares acquired are to be held in treasury, resulting in a revised total of 1,331,132,240 ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury-held shares. This move reflects Mitie’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively and is in compliance with relevant EU regulations and Listing Rules.

For further insights into GB:MTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MITFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.